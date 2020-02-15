Rashida Tlaib briefly detained during airline catering workers’ protest

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was briefly detained by police Friday when she joined airline catering employees in a protest at Detroit Metro Airport, according to reports.

Photos posted on social media showed Tlaib, 43, sitting in the road outside the airport’s Delta terminal, along with eight other protesters – while a larger group of protesters demonstrated on the sidewalk nearby. Many held signs reading, “One Job Should Be Enough,” as the group called for better wages health coverage.

TLAIB SAYS SHE HELD OMAR’S HAND DURING ‘TRIGGERING’ MOMENTS AT TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION

Initial reports said Tlaib was arrested in the matter, but a union official later said Tlaib was only briefly detained.

Tlaib, a first-term congresswoman from Detroit who has been in office since January 2019, later posted a Twitter message about the incident, saying other protesters had been arrested.

It was not Tlaib’s first encounter with law enforcement. Back in July, video surfaced on social media of a 2016 incident, in which Tlaib – prior to running for Congress – is dragged out of a Detroit event featuring then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

At the time Tlaib was a public interest attorney at the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice, after being term-limited out of the Michigan state legislature.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tlaib quickly drew national attention after taking office in Washington, when she publicly vowed to “impeach the mother—–,” referring to Trump, the newly inaugurated president.

In December, Trump called out Tlaib after she posted video of herself excitedly heading to the Capitol to cast her impeachment vote against him.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this story.