Rapinoe says Trump's message 'excludes people that look like me' and 'a lot of people in his base'

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe continued her criticism of President Trump on Sunday, saying the president’s message is dividing Americans.

Fresh off the U.S. women’s national team’s victory in the World Cup last weekend, Rapinoe made an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press” where she said Trump’s message excluded people “that look like me and are me.”

“I think Trump’s message excludes people that look like me and are me, of course, but it excludes a lot of people in his base, as well,” Rapinoe said. “And I think that he’s trying to divide so he can conquer and not unite so we can all conquer.”

Rapinoe, who took heat from Trump for saying she would decline an invite to White House to celebrate the USWNT’s victory, expanded on her stance when questioned by NBC’s Chuck Todd about how she would explain her choice to a Trump supporter.

“I’d try to share our message,” she said. “Do you think all people are treated equal? Do you believe that equal pay should be mandated? Do you believe that everyone should have health care? Do you believe we should treat everyone with the respect? Those are the basics we are talking about.”

Rapinoe, who won the World Cup’s Golden Boot and led the U.S. to its victory over the Netherlands, has been an outspoken advocate for equal pay.

“There’s been so much contention in these last years. I’ve been a victim of that, I’ve been a perpetrator of that,” Rapinoe said during a parade last week in New York. “With our fight with the federation, sorry for some of the things I said – not all of the things. But it’s time to come together.”

She continued: “This conversation is at the next step. We have to collaborate. It takes everybody. This is my charge to everyone. Do what you can. Do what you have to do. Step outside yourself. Be more. Be better. Be bigger than you ever been before. If this team is any representation of what you can be when you do that, please take it as an example.”