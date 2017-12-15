Rape report at UC Berkeley under investigation, police say

Police are investigating an alleged rape that reportedly occured Oct. 28 in a dorm room at the University of California, Berkeley.

A male student and a female student had attended a party earlier in the evening and ended up inside the dorm room together, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing infornation from police.

According to police, the woman told the suspect “she did not want to have sex,” but he allegedly sexually assaulted her about 1:30 a.m.

Authorities reportedly withheld the report from the public because they did not want to jeopardize their investigation.

No charges have been filed in the case and the school did not comment on whether it was conducting its own investigation.

Berkeleyside, citing CrimeMapping.com, reported that the school has received at least 23 other sex crime reports over the past six months.