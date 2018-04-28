Rape attempt sends newly freed inmate back behind bars, police say

A man newly released from jail had to return a day later after allegedly attempting to rape a woman in downtown Santa Cruz, Calif., police said.

The suspect, identified as Daisuke Muro, 40, had been arrested on loitering charges Tuesday but was released later that day, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.

On Wednesday evening, police said, the suspect grabbed a woman from behind, shoved her to the ground and tried to remove her clothing.

“I saw life and death in front of my eyes and I didn’t want to give up,” the 28-year-old victim told the newspaper. “I was in complete shock that this had happened to me on the normal walk in such a public place.”

The woman estimated the attack lasted two minutes before anyone intervened.

Police arrived and the attacker charged at officers, attempting to punch one officer, police said. The officer fought off the attacker and pulled him to the ground, police said.

The suspect was arrested and booked at Santa Cruz County jail for “attempt sexual assault and attacking a police officer,” police said.

Muro’s bail has been set at $100,000, according to jail records. He was arraigned Friday morning at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

Click here for more from the Santa Cruz Sentinel.