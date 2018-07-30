Rand Paul says he will support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Rand Paul said Monday he would support U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh after meeting with him last week.

“My conversation with Judge Kavanaugh reinforces my belief that he will evaluate cases before the Supreme Court from a textual and originalist point of view,” Paul said in a statement. “I believe he will carefully adhere to the Constitution and will take his job to protect individual liberty seriously.”

“On issues such as property rights and reining in the administrative state, Judge Kavanaugh has a strong record and showed a deep commitment during our meeting. His views on due process and mens rea show a thoughtful approach to the law and its applications. His views on war powers and separation of powers are encouraging.

“Finally, his strong defenses of the First and Second Amendments in landmark cases show someone who isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo and will fight with backbone. Judge Kavanaugh will have my support and my vote to confirm him to the Supreme Court.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.