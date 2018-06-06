Ramone the pig rescued from locked BMW in California

Hold the bacon jokes, please.

Authorities in Southern California rescued a disgruntled pig from a hot car Wednesday afternoon.

The hog was spotted in an uncorporated part of Tustin, Orange County, sitting in the back of a locked BMW, the Orange County Register reported.

“We see a lot of things in this line of work and just when we think we’ve seen it all,” Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s North Patrol posted on Facebook, along with a photo of the pig, named Ramone.

Police said they managed to track down the owner of the vehicle and safely removed the pig.

It is not known if the owner was charged.

The police advised in the post, “as we approach summer, remember to not leave your animals inside the vehicle.”

