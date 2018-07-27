Rally and rodeo to raise awareness for missing soldiers

Reporter Tristan Lewis live at POW MIA Awareness Rally and Rodeo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – 82,324. That’s how many unaccounted soldiers there are from past war conflicts.

This weekend, the POW MIA Awareness Association is putting on it’s 18th Annual POW MIA Awareness Rally and Rodeo.

Veterans and members of POW MIA rose the world largest POW MIA flag.

They also had a ceremony for recovered Idaho Falls missing service member US Army, Master Sergeant Leonard K. Chinn.

The rally on Friday also has bike drag test and tune time trials, ‘Stasia Acrobats,’ Brian Martin country concert, and a movie night, featuring ‘Wild Hogs.’

The rally continues on Saturday with gates opening at 8 a.m.