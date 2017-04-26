Rain delays Idaho potato, wheat planting

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho farmers are hoping for a hot and dry spell after cold rain delayed much of their spring planting schedules.

The Capital Press reported Monday that farmers usually have all of their wheat planted and potatoes underway by this time of the year. But with frequent storms, cold weather and saturated soil in the state, farmers are now behind schedule.

State crop adviser Keith Fehringer says farmers need to make up lost ground to avoid yield reductions.

Eastern Idaho farmer Mark Darrington says he estimates his potato planting to be two weeks behind last year and about six days behind his five-year average date.