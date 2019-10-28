RAID IN PHOTOS: Images from daring Special Operations forces mission that killed Al-Baghdadi

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/Baghdadi-compound-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

President Donald Trump is joined by from left, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary mark Esper, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington. monitoring developments as in the U.S. Special Operations forces raid that took out Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Shealah Craighead/The White House via AP)

