Radford University student accused of stabbing classmate to death

A Radford University student was accused of stabbing a fellow student to death Thursday, police announced.

Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting, 21, of Jeffersonton, Virginia, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. A search warrant said officers responded to an apartment near the school and were met by a woman covered in blood. The warrant said the woman told officers to arrest her and admitted to the slaying.

“I killed her,” the woman said, according to the warrant.

The woman was on the floor with a butcher knife “sticking out of her mouth,” the Roanoke Times reported, citing the search warrant.

Authorities did not identify the woman due to “next of kin notification.” The arrest warrant listed the victim as Alexis Cannon, who was a student at the Virginia school, the Roanoke Times reported.

Cutting is currently on interim suspension at the school, university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs said. She could not say if the suspension pre-dated the slaying. Cutting’s social media pages stated she was a psychology major.

Cutting was slated to be arraigned on Friday but WFXR reported it was rescheduled. It was not immediately clear if Cutting has a lawyer who can comment on her behalf.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to please call the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.