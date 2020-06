https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/ss-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, center, joins other demonstrators, during a protest against police brutality and racism, sparked by the death of George Floyd, on June 5, 2020 in Portland, Ore.

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

