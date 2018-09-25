Rachel Mitchell, prosecutor experienced in sex-crimes cases, to question Kavanaugh and Ford, Grassley announces

Senate Republicans announced late Tuesday that Rachel Mitchell, a decorated career sex crimes prosecutor with decades of experience, will handle the questioning of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor accusing Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault decades ago, at a scheduled hearing on Thursday.

Saying he wants the hearing to be a “safe, comfortable, and dignified” environment, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote in a statement that the move would help take politics out of the proceedings.

“The goal is to de-politicize the process and get to the truth, instead of grandstanding and giving senators an opportunity to launch their presidential campaigns,” Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote. “I’m very appreciative that Rachel Mitchell has stepped forward to serve in this important and serious role.”

Grassley then took a more explicit shot at the conduct of Senate Democrats at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings earlier this month. During those proceedings, Cory Booker, D-N.J., suggested that he would be expelled from the Senate for releasing confidential committee documents, and compared himself to the gladiator Spartacus.

WATCH: TOP DEM ASKS KAVANAUGH IF HE EVER HAD IMPROPER MUELLER CONVERSATIONS, REFUSES TO CLARIFY QUESTION

“I promised Dr. Ford that I would do everything in my power to avoid a repeat of the ‘circus’ atmosphere in the hearing room that we saw the week of September 4,” Grassley wrote. “I’ve taken this additional step to have questions asked by expert staff counsel to establish the most fair and respectful treatment of the witnesses possible.”

Mitchell, who has been a prosecutor since 1993 and won several awards for her legal service, is currently on leave as the deputy county attorney in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Phoenix and the division chief of the Special Victims Division, according to Grassley’s office. She has overseen prosecutions of a variety of sex-related offenses, including child molestation, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

Fox News has been told Grassley and Feinstein are expected to give opening statements to kick off Thursday’s hearing, followed by Christine Blasey Ford, who would speak with no time limit.

That would be followed by a round of five-minute questioning periods for each senator, who could turn over questioning to other counsel. The process would repeat for Kavanaugh.

As recently as Monday night, Ford’s attorneys have suggested that it would be inappropriate for outside counsel to ask questions.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.