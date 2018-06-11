Raccoon starts Utah fire after getting caught on power line

Curious raccoon sparks grass fire in Weber County.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Authorities say a raccoon that got into the power lines was the culprit for a small brush fire overnight in Weber County.



The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Riverdale fire chief Jared Sholly said Monday that the raccoon set himself on fire on accident and then fell of the power line to start the brush fire.



Sholly says firefighters went to the scene near Interstate 84 and Riverdale Road at 3 a.m. Monday. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.



Nobody was hurt, but the raccoon died.



Sholly says it’s not uncommon for animals to start fires by getting caught on power liens

