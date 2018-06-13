Raccoon captured after making daring climb up Minnesota building

A raccoon that made a daring climb up a Minnesota office building and captivated an audience was captured and picked up by wildlife officials Wednesday after making it all the way up to the roof.

The raccoon, who was dubbed #mprraccoon, was finally captured after trappers lured it with food on top of the UBS Building in St. Paul.

“After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management,” the UBS Plaza tweeted. “Goodbye friend!”

The raccoon’s adventures caused a stir on social media, with many on Twitter concerned about the safety of the animal or joking about the drama surrounding the daring crawl to the top.

Animal control officials hoped to get the critter down when it reached the 23rd floor of the building, but were afraid that personnel may startle the animal.

“We don’t want to scare him,” Laurie Brickley, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “The best thing is to leave him alone.”

As the animal made its way to the top, MPR reporters documented the climb. MPR is housed in the UBS Building.

MPR reporter Tim Nelson tweeted a video of the raccoon “doing a little grooming” from the 23rd floor’s ledge, “now that he’s a social media star.”

Evan Frost, also of MPR News, tweeted the raccoon got a visit from the St. Paul Fire Department, and that cat food had been placed on the roof of the building.

Paige Donnelly Law, which is also located in the UBS building, posted some close-up shots of the varmint, which the law firm said “seems to be doing well.”

“We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there,” the law firm wrote. “We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the raccoon had its own Twitter account, with its first tweet saying, “I made a big mistake.”

