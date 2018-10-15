Python captured falling through ceiling during bank meeting

It’s raining cats and … pythons?

A slithering snake found its way into the ceiling of a bank in China and spooked staffers during their meeting when it suddenly fell from the ceiling above, the Shanghaiist reported Friday.

Surveillance footage of the eerie incident showed staffers standing around an office, in a bank in Nanning, Guangxi, when the 6.5-foot python fell from the ceiling.

The staffers immediately ran away as the snake appeared to slither off-camera.

Local wildlife authorities were reportedly able to wrangle the reptile.