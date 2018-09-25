Pussy Riot member was in 'black hole' following possible poisoning

A member of the Russian anti-Putin feminist protest group Pussy Riot spoke out Tuesday for the first time since he regained consciousness after two weeks in intensive care due to a suspected poisoning.

Pyotr Verzilov tweeted Tuesday he fully regained consciousness three days ago after being in a “black hole” for the previous 12 days. He added he was “spending days in great company of wonderful poisons.”

Verzilov fell ill Sept. 11 after attending a friend’s court hearing in Moscow. He was admitted to a Russian hospital after feeling disoriented.

An examination showed widened pupils and doctors treated him for poisoning, a doctor at Berlin’s Charite hospital said last week.

Dr. Kai-Uwe Eckardt said told reporters it was “highly plausible” that Verizolv had been poisoned. He said the activist’s condition was not life-threatening and his symptoms indicated he suffered from an anticholinergic syndrome that can result from a disruption of the nervous system that regulates inner organs.

Doctors have theorized the poisoning could have come from a variety of substances, including high doses of some pharmaceuticals and plants that contain particular toxins.

The diagnosis would make Verzilov the latest person in a string of Russian government foes to mysteriously fall ill.

Russia is accused of poisoning an ex-spy and his daughter in the British town of Salisbury in March. The Kremlin also has a history of being implicated in the assassinations of other dissidents, some of which involved poisoning.

Verzilov and three other Pussy Riot members spent 15 days in jail in Russia for running onto the field during the World Cup final to protest Russian police actions.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.