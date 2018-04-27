Puerto Rico teacher found guilty in sex case involving minor

A federal jury in Puerto Rico has found a teacher guilty of transporting a 14-year-old male student to a motel with the intent to have sex.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Yaira Cotto Flores was the student’s English teacher at a school in the western town of San Lorenzo. Officials said Cotto gave him several gifts including an acne treatment kit and an expensive watch before taking him to a motel in March 2016.

Cotto was ordered to remain under house arrest until a sentencing scheduled for August. Her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.