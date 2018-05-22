Puerto Rico gov submits $25B budget amid deal with board

Puerto Rico’s governor has proposed a $25 billion budget to the island’s legislature in which retired government workers would keep their monthly pensions and public school teachers and police officers would get pay raises.

The budget also contains $25 million for a voluntary buyout program as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria amid an 11-year recession.

The governor kept his promise not to implement a 10 percent cut to the island’s public pension system as sought by a federal control board.

Rossello delivered his budget address Tuesday, two days after he reached a tentative deal with the board to reverse its decision to eliminate a Christmas bonus and cut back on vacation and sick days. In exchange, Rossello said Puerto Rico would adopt at-will employment.