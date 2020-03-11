Protests break out in Raleigh after police-involved shooting, report says

Protesters took to the streets in Raleigh, N.C., late Tuesday in response to a police officer-involved shooting that resulted in a gunman being shot and wounded, reports said.

Demonstrators said police were slow to release information on the shooting. Some protesters gathered outside the residence of Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. Others grabbed an American flag from the governor’s mansion just before 1 a.m. The flag was later seen burning on the street, according to WNCN-TV.

“We need immediate and swift transparency regarding this incident because the community has a right to know and needs to know what’s going on,” protester Kerwin Pittman told WNCN-TV.

Raleigh police released an official statement saying they had responded to a 911 call involving a man with a gun at around 6:40 p.m.

The suspect, Javier Torres, 26, was shot after police ordered him to drop a gun and he attempted to flee, authorities said. They said a handgun was found at the scene.

“Mr. Torres ran upon the arrival of the responding officers and a foot chase ensued, during which police repeatedly ordered Mr. Torres to stop and drop the gun,” police said in a statement. “During the chase, Mr. Torres was shot one time by a responding officer. He was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.”

No officers were injured during the incident.

Torres was shot near the location where police killed Soheil Antonio Mojarrad, 30, after he approached an officer with a knife last April.

Bodycam footage was turned off during that encounter, but police said the officer on Tuesday was wearing his body camera. Other officers present during the shooting also had their cameras activated, police said.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation.