Protesters throw red paint on NYC's 5th Avenue for 'blood in the streets' march

New York City protesters calling for an end to police brutality threw red paint onto 5th Avenue in Manhattan Thursday to symbolize “blood in the streets,” according to reports.

At least one protester was arrested when he tagged a street sign near the Metropolitan Museum of Art with BLM for Black Lives Matter. The crowd booed and shouted “Black art matters!” and “Let him go!” as the protester was taken into custody, The New York Times reported.

“I just tagged the sign … because black lives matter and so do black artists,” the arrested protester said, according to the New York Post. “It felt really, really good.”

Some marchers poured out red paint from cans while others used spray paint or paint in water bottles but not all of the marchers spilled paint as they walked.

“We are marching for justice! We are marching for justice for black lives!” Shelby Brown, one of the march organizers yelled to the crowd before they left Harlem at the start of the march, according to The Times.

Brown said she wanted to pour red paint on the street because “they are not taking notice.”

“You can’t ignore what’s clearly going on in this country,” she said, according to the Post.

Protesters shouted “Defund the NYPD” and “F—k the police!” and at least one person carried a sign saying, “The NYPD has blood on its hands,” the Post reported.

Protests have sparked across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Last Sunday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to cut the NYPD’s funding and redistribute it to community services, according to The Hill.