Protesters attack Wisconsin state senator in chaotic night at capitol: report

A Democrat state senator from Milwaukee was pummeled by a group of protesters at the Wisconsin State Capitol late Tuesday during a violent clash that included two statues being toppled, a report said.

Sen. Tim Carpenter told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was beaten after taking a photo of some of the protesters.

“I don’t know what happened,” he told the paper. “All I did was stop and take a picture and the next thing I’m getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head.”

A reporter from the paper posted an image of Carpenter while he kneeled by his car.

Social media posts from the scene early Wednesday indicated that police in riot gear were warning protesters to leave the area after reports that some were trying to break the windows of the capitol building.

NBC 15 reported that protesters toppled the two statues. The paper reported that one of the statues was of Col. Christian Heg, who fought and died during the Civil War on the Union side.

Rich Lowery, the editor of the National Review, tweeted, “It’s now open season on abolitionists who recruited troops for the Union army, ably led them, and died courageously on the battlefield.”

The unrest on Tuesday started after a black man was arrested at a restaurant after police said he brought a bat and a megaphone into the establishment, the report said.