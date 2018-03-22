Protest over fatal police shooting delays NBA game in Sacramento

Hundreds of protesters formed a human chain across the entrance to a sports arena in downtown Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday evening, in reaction to Sunday’s fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man.

The protesters chanted, “Don’t shoot, it’s a cell phone!” in reference to the death of Stephon Clark, 22, who was shot multiple times by police, but was holding only an iPhone.

Police had been investigating reports of someone breaking car windows when they encountered Clark.

Inside the arena, a sparse crowd was watching an NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks. The game was delayed but not canceled because of the protest.

Earlier in the day, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he was horrified by the fatal shooting but wouldn’t second-guess the “split-second decisions” of the officers. He praised Daniel Hahn, the city’s first black police chief, for quickly releasing videos of the shooting to increase public transparency.

The blocked arena entrance followed demonstrations that began around 3 p.m. near City Hall before protesters made their way to Interstate 5. Traffic was backed up for nearly a mile, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the freeway protesters had moved to the entrance of the arena, the Golden 1 Center, chanting “Shut it down!” and holding Black Lives Matter banners. Thousands of fans were forced to wait outside.

Because of the small number of fans inside the arena, they were permitted to move closer to the court action and received free drinks and snacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story.