Prostitute hired by off-duty New York cop ends up stealing his car, gun, reports say

An off-duty New York City police officer reportedly hired a Brooklyn prostitute who ended the night by stealing his personal car and service weapon when he stopped at an ATM to pay her, reports say.

Officer Ali Sheppard, a 13-year NYPD veteran, was driving his car – a 2015 Jeep Wrangler – when he hired Taquanna Lawton at around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, sources told the New York Post.

The two were on their way to a motel in East New York. But before the supposed rendezvous, the 38-year-old cop stopped at an ATM to withdraw cash. Lawton, 20, allegedly used the opportunity to jump into the Jeep’s driver’s seat and take off. Sheppard’s service weapon was still in the front seat.

Lawton was arrested several hours later. The vehicle and gun were recovered Wednesday in East New York, sources told the New York Daily News.

Lawton will face criminal charges and Sheppard was suspended. It’s unclear if he will face with any charges.

“He’ll be facing some disciplinary action,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said at an unrelated press conference on Wednesday. “We are working on the investigation.”

Sheppard’s father, Eugene Sheppard, told the Daily News that he was surprised to hear of the allegations, saying his son had never been in any trouble.

“I’ve never heard that he would pick up a prostitute,” he said. “I’m in shock, actually. This is a child that I raised by myself as a single parent and I’ve never known anything like this to happen, ever. He’s a good kid.”