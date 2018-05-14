Prosecutors drop invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, plan to re-file charge

St. Louis prosecutors announced Monday that they have dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, but added that they planned to re-file the case with a special prosecutor.

The announcement came on the third day of jury selection after Greitens’ attorneys said they planned to call St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as a witness. Greitens’ representatives have accused Gardner of misconduct in the case, claiming that she allowed a former investigators to commit perjury.

Greitens is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman he was having an extramarital affair with while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, one year before he was elected.

