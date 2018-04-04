Prosecutor seeks adult sentences for 4 teens accused of rape

A prosecutor has requested that four former Oklahoma high school football players be sentenced as adults if they are convicted on rape charges.

The Bixby High School students are accused in an attack on a 16-year-old boy with a pool cue last summer. The boys are charged as youthful offenders with second-degree rape by instrumentation and have pleaded not guilty. They are all aged 17 except one who is 16.

The Tulsa World reports that Assistant Attorney General Matthew Adams asked the judge Tuesday to consider adult sentences. Defense attorney Paul DeMuro calls Adams’ motion “disgraceful.”

Defense attorneys last month requested that the students be certified as juveniles, hoping the case would be dismissed then refiled in juvenile court.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court April 17.

