Prosecutor: Police justified in shooting of homeless man

A Kentucky prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting a homeless man they found in a vacant, boarded-up home last year.

Media outlets reported Friday that Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the Louisville officers will not faces any charges in the death of 32-year-old William Young Jr.

Wine said the officers’ body cameras show that Young attacked the officers with a weapon when they discovered him.

At the time of the shooting, police said Young advanced toward an officer with a skewer-like item before he was shot. In Wine’s review of the case, he said the officer who shot Young was poked with a 12-inch pointed metal pole near his collarbone.

Young’s autopsy report showed he was shot 10 times and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com