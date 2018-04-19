Prosecutor: Former Texas nurse confessed in deaths of babies

A Texas prosecutor says an imprisoned former nurse who authorities believe could be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 children has confessed in the past to killing children in her care.

Bexar (bayr) County prosecutor Jason Goss revealed the confessions Wednesday during a court hearing for 67-year-old Genene Jones.

Goss says Jones told a parole board in 1998 that she injected children. He says Jones in another instance told a board member that, “I really did kill those babies.”

Jones has served decades in prison following her murder conviction in 1984. She was scheduled to be released last month, but prosecutors filed additional murder charges, citing new evidence.

She has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Her attorney, Cornelius Cox, wasn’t immediately available Thursday to comment on Goss’ claims.