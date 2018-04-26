Prosecutor demand life in Stockholm truck attack

A Swedish prosecutor has demanded life in jail for an Uzbek man who has confessed to ramming a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm last year, killing five people and injuring 14 others.

Prosecutor Hans Ihrman said Thursday that “anything but life is excluded. (Rakmat) Akilov is a security risk to society.”

Akilov, 40, has said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group. He is charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder for the attack with a stolen beer truck on April 7, 2017.

The trial at the Stockholm District Court started Feb. 13 and is scheduled to end May 2, with a verdict expected before the summer.

The victims were a British man, a Belgian woman and three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl.