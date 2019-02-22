Proposal to raise tobacco-buying age has unlikely critic

Pixabay

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A proposal to raise the age to buy cigarettes in Utah has an unlikely critic – the American Cancer Society’s Action Network, which argues the law should target retailers for penalties rather than buyers.



The Salt Lake Tribune reports the group also opposes the slow phase-in of raising the tobacco-buying age to 21.



Republican sponsor Rep. Steve Eliason says he’s befuddled by the opposition, which mainly relates to parts of the law his proposal would leave unchanged.



Two Utah cities, Lehi and Cedar Hills, have moved to raise the age to 21 for local purchases.



Eliason’s bill hasn’t yet had a hearing. Utah’s current limit is 19.