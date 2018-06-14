Probation for slitting dog's throat, putting video online

A judge has ordered probation for an Arkansas man who slit a pit bull’s throat on camera in Louisiana and another man who made the video and posted it on Snapchat.

Steven Sadler and video-maker Boots Stanley, both of Hamburg, Arkansas, were sentenced Thursday in Morehouse Parish on one count each of aggravated animal cruelty.

Lewis Unglesby is one of Stanley’s attorneys. In a phone interview from Baton Rouge, he said each man got three years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and 480 hours of community service. He says donating $5,000 to the Morehouse Parish Humane Society would cancel half the community service.

Both pleaded guilty in April to the felony.

Sadler originally had been charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and both had been charged with conspiracy.