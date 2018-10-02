Pro-marijuana protesters get into scuffle with Republican congressman

Several pro-marijuana demonstrators got into a scuffle with Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., on Tuesday as the lawmaker attempted to leave his Capitol Hill office, Fox News has learned.

Harris was leaving his office in the Longworth House Office Building to preside over the pro forma session in the House of Representatives when he was confronted by two women.

A senior Capitol Hill source told Fox News a tussle ensued near the doorway of Harris’ office, and at some point, Harris’ hand was jammed.

“There was a marijuana protest outside of Congressman Harris’ Washington, D.C. office,” Harris spokeswoman Julia Nista said.

The protesters are from the pro-cannabis legalization group “Dank City Growers.”

One of the protesters then fell and claimed she was injured. She has been transported to the hospital.

Fox News is told that one demonstrator refused medical treatment and charges are pending.

Harris did preside over the House session and was on time.

The incident is the latest example of violence and harassment against lawmakers and public officials, especially Republican politicians.

Also Tuesday, a spokesman for Texas Sen.Ted Cruz said a piece of mail with powdery substance was addressed to the campaign headquarters in Texas. The Houston Fire Department later said the powder tested negative for any hazardous substance.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was gravely wounded by a gunman last year, has expressed concern about the number of incidents involving public figures.

“You should not incite violence or any kind of assaulting people based on their political views,” Scalise, R-La., said on “Fox and Friends” last month.

Fox News’ Maggie Kerkman contributed to this report.