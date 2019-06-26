Pro-life group to air ad on MSNBC ahead of Democratic primary debate

Pro-life group March for Life Action will air ads on MSNBC ahead of the Democratic primary debates this week — arguing that there is a pro-life “consensus” among Americans, including Democrats, on the question of abortion.

The group, which holds an annual pro-life march in Washington D.C., is launching the ad featuring women discussing how their views on abortion represent a consensus among Americans — one they say is in contrast to the increasingly hardline positions held by some Democrats.

The ad cites a Marist poll that found in February that 8 in 10 Americans support restrictions on abortion, while 6 out of 10 self-described pro-choice Americans support limiting abortion to the first trimester.

The ad also claims that two-thirds of Americans oppose federal funding of abortions. The six-figure ad buy also includes running digital ads.

“It’s time for politicians to stop working for the pro-abortion lobby and join the national consensus,” the ad says.

“Over a decade of research demonstrates how out of touch the Democratic Party establishment has become with Democratic voters when it comes to abortion,” Jeanne Mancini, March for Life Action president said in a statement. “While 2020 Democratic candidates are taking more radical stances on abortion by the day, the polling numbers are clear: 60 percent of Democrats want abortion limited to — at most — the first three months of pregnancy. A majority of Americans also oppose any taxpayer funding for abortion. The Democratic establishment would do well to listen to the American people – or even just their base — instead of caving into the pressure of the abortion lobby.”

The question of abortion is likely to be a top issue in the Democratic primary debates, particularly as a number of red states have recently passed bills limiting abortion rights — potentially setting up a Supreme Court challenge to Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion across the country.

Former Vice President Joe Biden reversed his stance this month on the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to subsidize abortions, after being criticized for backing the amendment.

A day after saying he still supported the amendment, he told supporters that he “can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., meanwhile, compared pro-life beliefs to racism.

“I think there’s some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable. Imagine saying that it’s okay to appoint a judge who’s racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic. Asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America—I don’t think that those are political issues anymore,” Gillibrand said in an interview with The Des Moines Register.