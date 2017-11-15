Prisoner allegedly kills inmate who beat 2-day-old daughter to death, report says

Liam Deane, 22, was convicted of murder earlier this year. (West Yorkshire Police)

A father serving a life sentence for beating his two-day-old baby to death was found dead in his U.K. prison cell Sunday and another prisoner has been charged in his death, The Yorkshire Evening Post reported.

A father who punched, shook, and squeezed his two-day old daughter to death last July was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Leeds on Sunday, the report said.

Liam Deane, 22, admitted to killing his two-day-old daughter, Luna, in July after the baby would not stop crying. He was handed a life sentence last month and would serve a minimum 10 years.

Deane was watching Luna while her mother went to sleep at their home in Wakefield, England. The baby died in intensive care after suffering “catastrophic brain injuries.”

Deane had no prior convictions, the paper reported.

John Westland, 28, was charged with Deane’s murder and remains held in custody. It is unclear why Westland was in jail. His hearing will take place Thursday, The Sun reported.