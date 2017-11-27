Prison-themed restaurant in Egypt draws in curious diners

A prison-themed restaurant in Egypt might seem distasteful.

After all, Egypt is a country where thousands of people, mostly Islamists but also secular pro-democracy activists, are languishing in jail on what right groups say are trumped-up charges.

Yet, the restaurant in the coastal city of Mansoura called “Food Crime” is doing good business because of its novelty, according to patrons. Props like handcuffs, inmate number plaques, a prisoners’ cage and even an electric chair are served up as welcome selfie-fodder.

Naeem is irked by anyone who tries to link the restaurant’s theme to the large-scale crackdown on dissent since the military ousted an Islamist president in 2013.