Prison officials want to ensure Ghislaine Maxwell doesn’t meet same fate as Jeffrey Epstein

Accused Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell was quietly transferred on Monday from New Hampshire to a Brooklyn federal prison in New York City, where she’ll await trial pending a bail hearing.

Maxwell, who was arrested in a million-dollar rural mansion last week, was moved by U.S. Marshals to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park on Monday morning, the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

The former socialite and daughter of a British media magnate is awaiting arraignment on four counts of sex trafficking minors and two counts of perjury for allegedly acting as Epstein’s fixer as he sexually abused underage girls.

Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking by the same U.S. attorney’s office last year — but committed suicide in his lower Manhattan jail cell before he could face trial.

A law enforcement source said Monday that prison officials at the MDC in Brooklyn are determined to avoid a similar outcome with Maxwell.

“They want to make sure she’ll stand trial,” the source said, adding that the Bureau of Prisons doesn’t want another “black eye.”

Maxwell will be guarded by the prison’s highest security available, the source added.

She’ll be shadowed by prison officers every time she leaves her cell and a surveillance camera will be trained on her cell, according to the source.

Her arraignment could come as early as Thursday, if she agrees to being arraigned virtually, Judge Alison Nathan wrote in an order Monday.

She’ll remain locked up at the MDC until the hearing, when a judge will determine if she’ll stay behind bars until her trial or be given bail.

She’s accused in the six-count indictment of enticing three underage girls to meet Epstein at his various properties in New York, New Mexico and in London.

Maxwell is also charged with two counts of perjury for allegedly lying during a deposition, but prosecutors have kept open the door for her to cut a plea deal and cooperate against other unidentified accomplices.

Epstein allegedly sexually abused all three of the girls, including one who was abused by both Maxwell and the millionaire financier at the same time, according to the indictment.

The victim, who was 14 when Maxwell befriended her by asking about her school and family, alleged Maxwell engaged in “sexualized massages” with the girl and Epstein.

During the abuse, Maxwell and the teen engaged in sex acts with Epstein after the pair had groomed the girl and normalized sexual abuse to her, according to authorities.

In a similar scheme in London, Maxwell befriended another teen in the early 1990s and pushed the girl to give Epstein massages, prosecutors said.

After Maxwell’s arrest at a sprawling 156-acre mansion in New Hampshire last Thursday, she was held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections in a rural section of the Granite State.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.