Prison for woman, 19, who livestreamed drunken-driving crash that killed sister

A young woman in California has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.

The Merced Sun Star reported that Obdulia Sanchez, 19, was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from the July crash.

The car driven by Sanchez veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles south of San Francisco. Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn. Ejected and killed was her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.

Prosecutors say Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

“I didn’t even know I looked like a monster — I look like a freaking horrible monster,” Sanchez said in court last July.

“That was not my intention at all. I just didn’t know the video was so horrible.”

Sanchez admitted that she often livestreamed on Instagram while driving, saying she would “do it all the time.”

“Trust me, it’s like a reflex,” she said. “Everybody does it. Everybody does. They take Snapchats. Why not? People take video of them in cars like all the time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.