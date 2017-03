Monday, Judge Jeanine Pirro of the Fox News Channel appeared on the Neal Larson Show on KID Newsradio. Pirro discussed her upcoming visit to Idaho Falls for the Bonneville County Lincoln Day Banquet, as well as her call for House Speaker Paul Ryan to step aside. Full Audio of the interview below:

Tickets to see Judge Jeanine this friday evening at Melaleuca’s corporate headquarters can be purchased by calling Stephanie at 425-890-1771. More information, click here.