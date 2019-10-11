Prince's estate slams Trump campaign after 'Purple Rain' plays at Minneapolis rally

President Trump received pushback from deceased musician Prince’s estate Thursday for playing the singer’s iconic song “Purple Rain” during a campaign rally held in Minneapolis, Minn., earlier that evening.

PROTEST OUTSIDE TRUMP RALLY IN MINNEAPOLIS ‘SICKENS MY STOMACH,’ GOP SENATOR SAYS

“President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the estate of Prince Rogers Nelson said on Twitter late Thursday. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” the estate said.

Prince’s estate’s official Twitter account also posted a copy of a 2018 letter from attorney Megan Newton confirming that the president’s campaign agreed to requests not to play the artist’s music during campaign rallies and other events.

Local media reported that thousands of protestors gathered outside Trump’s rally at the Minneapolis Target Center Thursday evening. Police reportedly deployed pepper spray to quell some protesters. Some demonstrators lit fire to “Make America Great Again” hats and other memorabilia all while calling for Trump’s impeachment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Prince was born in Minneapolis. Much of his “Purple Rain” movie was filmed at the city’s First Avenue nightclub, which is across the street from Target Center, the site of Trump’s rally. Prince’s nearby Paisley Park studio is regarded as a rock ‘n’ roll landmark. He died in 2016 at age 57.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.