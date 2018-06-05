Primary nail-biter: Polls close in Alabama, Mississippi, New Jersey as 8 states hold elections

Voting precincts have closed in Alabama, Mississippi and New Jersey, as eight states hold primaries Tuesday, including in California where the Democratic Party’s plan to regain control of the House of Representatives faces a big test.

In Alabama, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is hoping to avoid a runoff, as she faces challenges from several GOP opponents, including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson and State Sen. Bill Hightower. Ivey, who was the state’s lieutenant governor, became governor last year after then-Republican Gov. Robert Bentley resigned over an extramarital affair he had with a staffer.

In Mississippi, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker faces a primary challenge from Richard Boyanton, a veteran and businessman. In a tweet earlier Tuesday, Trump praised Wicker for having “done everything necessary to Make America Great Again.”

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the state’s Senate seat is almost sure to remain safely in the hands of Democrats — but Sen. Bob Menendez faces a primary challenger in publisher Lisa McCormick who has said she’s running just to give New Jersey Democrats another option. He is expected to beat her in the primary.

Brian Goldberg, a business owner, and Bob Hugin, a former pharmaceutical executive, are facing off in the Republican primary Tuesday in an effort to take on Menendez.

Menendez’s corruption and bribery case is expected to play a starring role in the general election. Menendez was accused of accepting a plethora of donations and gifts from a wealthy friend in exchange for political influence. His case ended in a mistrial last year after a jury failed to deliver a verdict. He was formally admonished by the Senate Ethics Committee earlier this year.

Fox News’ ranks the New Jersey Senate race as “likely Democrat.”

5 PRIMARY RACES TO WATCH TUESDAY THAT AREN’T IN CALIFORNIA

Other states holding primaries Tuesday include New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa and Montana.

But the most consequential races Tuesday are the House battles playing out in California, with control of Congress at stake.

Democrats need to flip 23 GOP-held seats to wrest the House majority from Republicans this fall.

“Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi,” President Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday as voters cast ballots across the country.

California’s “jungle primary” is set up to advance the top-two finishers to the general election regardless of party.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a liberal Democrat, is the clear front-runner in the gubernatorial race, according to recent polls. But the fight for the second spot on the ballot is being fought among a handful of hopefuls – notably former Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Republican businessman John Cox, who appears to be surging after an endorsement from President Trump.

Longtime incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., remains the front-runner in the state’s Senate race despite her failure to secure the California Democratic Party’s endorsement in February. The fight for the second spot on the ballot is between the more liberal Democratic state Sen. Kevin de Leon and Republican James P. Bradley, among others.

TRUMP TWEETS PRIMARY DAY ENDORSEMENTS

But the big question facing Democrats in California on Tuesday is whether their candidates’ enthusiasm could backfire. So many Democratic contenders have jumped into key races – largely running on an anti-Trump platform – that the overload threatens to split the vote and boost Republicans.

Among the targeted Republican House seats is the one held by Republican Rep. Mimi Walters. No Democrat has ever represented Walters’ 45th District in Orange County, but four Democratic candidates are competing for a chance to challenge her in November.

Republican lawmakers in Orange County, meanwhile, are hoping that Democrats crowd themselves out in some of Tuesday’s races. In the 48th district, for instance, which includes Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, Democrats face a potential scenario where two Republicans – and no Democrats – advance to November.

The seat is currently represented by GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, who’s faced criticism over Russia-friendly rhetoric. But if Democrats split the vote too many ways on Tuesday, Republicans could grab the first and second ballot spots under the “jungle primary” system.

Over in California’s 49th district, Democrats see another opportunity in the seat soon to be vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Darrell Issa. They are also eyeing the seat of outgoing Republican Rep. Ed Royce, the chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, who has represented the state’s 39th district.

Meanwhile in New Mexico, Democrats are hoping to turn the state blue in this year’s gubernatorial race. Susana Martinez, the current GOP governor, is term-limited. For the Democrats, Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and entrepreneur Jeff Apodaca are contending for their party’s nomination. For Republicans, Rep. Steve Pearce is running unopposed.

Republican candidates are also lining up in Montana to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who represents a state President Trump easily won in 2016. Among the GOP challengers in Tuesday’s primary: state auditor Matt Rosendale, Judge Russ Fagg, state Sen. Albert Olszewski and combat veteran Troy Downing. Fox News’ Power Rankings rate the Montana race as one of eight Senate toss-ups this year.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy in California, Kaitlyn Schallhorn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.