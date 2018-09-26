Primary Children’s Hospital Radiothon: Eli’s Story

Listen to Eli Murray’s story below, as explained by his parents Jake and Mary Murray

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Eli Murray started preschool this year, a milestone his parents wondered if he would ever reach.

“Eli was born with down syndrome and a large heart defect and part of the intestines out and quite a few medical issues,” Mary Murray, Eli’s mom, told KID NewsRadio. “Primary Children’s…they have been nothing but amazing. All the doctors coordinate with each other, the nurses, he has about nine specialists that he sees and he’s had over 10, 15 surgeries there and they just keep everything coordinated and prioritize and have helped him to be successful, and he just started preschool this year and that we wouldn’t be there without them.”

At 4-years-old, Eli’s had quite a few experiences in the medical world. In addition to 10 to 15 surgeries, Eli has a g-tube to help with his nutrition. Still, it’s these medical solutions and the donations provided to Primary Children’s hospital that allow Eli to be a little boy who loves life.

“I can’t imagine how many millions of dollars it costs to run a hospital,” Jake Murray, Eli’s dad, told KID NewsRadio. “I mean, everybody donating, I think it’s just helping that cause of doing those things above and beyond just regular medical care. I mean, throughout the 100+ days we’ve been there, you know there just so many things going on. You’ve got volunteers playing music in the hallway, you’ve got life care specialists coming to help you with, you know, whatever is needed.”

Even in moments that would typically be very frightening for an adult, much less a child, Primary Children’s, Jake said, was there.

“Eli had to get a CAT-scan last year and, you know, a 3-year-old getting strapped down to a table to sit still to get a clear picture is pretty hard,” Jake Murray said. “Lifecare specialists came in, pulled a couple tricks off, you know, saved him from having to go out under sedation and getting that CT-scan.”

Moving forward, Eli will need lifelong care, but his parents say he loves his nurses and doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital.