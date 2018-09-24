Primary Children’s Hospital Radiothon 2018: Ariana’s Story

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Father’s Day 2017 didn’t go the way anyone could have imagined.

Ariana Jackson had thrown up at least 40 times over the weekend and her headaches were getting worse. Callie and Eric Jackson made the decision to take her to the hospital where their lives would change forever.

“They did a CT scan and they found a very large mass in her brain,” Callie Jackson, Ariana’s mom told KID NewsRadio. “From that point they said that they could not do anything for her at the hospital here in Idaho falls. So, they put her on an airplane and sent her to Salt Lake City at Primary Children’s Hospital.”

While Callie flew to Primary Children’s Hospital in the life flight airplane with Ariana, Eric drove down. When he arrived at the hospital, staff members were waiting to help him find his wife and daughter.

“Everybody was really helpful,” Eric Jackson said. “They were kind and courteous. Dr. Bollo came in and he was the best doctor we’ve ever experienced.”

Shortly thereafter, Ariana was in the care of surgeons who were hoping to find and remove the mass in her brain. Four hours into the eight hour surgery, Dr. Robert Bollo emerged from surgery.

“He came in and ushered us into a little room and said, ‘You know what, it couldn’t have gone better,'” Eric Jackson said.

Today, Ariana is headache free and Eric and Callie say it’s all thanks to Primary Children’s Hospital who not only removed the mass from Ariana’s brain, but made sure she and her parents were as comfortable as possible during a difficult moment in their lives thanks to generous donors.

“One of my favorite things at the hospital in Utah is the play room, all sorts of crafts and fun games to play,” Ariana Jackson told KID NewsRadio.

