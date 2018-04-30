Priest suffers severe burns after fall while running across hot coals in India

April 30, 2018 KID News World News
A priest in India suffered severe burns after he tripped and fell while running across hot coals.

A priest in India suffered severe burns after he tripped and fell while running across hot coals.  (Goal Post Media /SWNS)

A priest in India suffered severe burns to his legs after tripping and falling while trying to run across hot coals on Saturday.

Vijay Kumar was at a festival at Sri Revanasiddeshwara temple in Karnataka when he fell face-first into the burning pit, according to the South West News Service.

Kumar was performing at a festival in Karnataka, India when he fell face-first into the burning pit,  (SWNS)

Video posted by the agency shows Kumar tumble into the burning coals before two fellow priests jump in and pull him to safety.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

The 35-year-old sustained severe burns on his legs.  (SWNS)

All three people were taken to the hospital, where Kumar was treated for severe burns to more than 60 percent his legs.

Two other priests jumped in to help, and also sustained burns.  (SWNS)

The other two priests also sustained burns on their legs, according to SWNS.

The temple in Southwest India is located atop a hill about 3,000 feet above sea level, and is considered sacred by Shaiva followers.

