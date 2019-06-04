President Trump urges PM Theresa May to 'stick around' for trade deal

The US President is holding a breakfast meeting with senior leaders and Prime Minister Theresa May today – where a post-Brexit trade deal was on the cards.

He told the PM during today’s round-table: “It’s been an honour to work with you. I don’t know what your timetable is, but… stick around, let’s do this deal.”

Yesterday the President said as soon as Britain casts off our EU “shackles” then a huge trade deal is on the table – and that talks are already underway.

He said: “big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!”

The round-table will bring together ten leading firms – five from the UK and five from the US – to discuss economic ties and how to work further together on both sides of the Atlantic.

