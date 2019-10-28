President Trump releases photo of hero dog injured in Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid

Who’s a good boy?

President Trump answered that question Monday afternoon when he tweeted a photo of the U.S. military dog injured in the raid that claimed the life of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The hero dog — name still a mystery — was unveiled in a tweet, reading: “We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!”

The photo was released hours after Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a briefing Monday that the dog “performed a tremendous service” and was “slightly wounded” but is now “fully recovering.”

The dog has “returned to duty” and is back “with its handler,” he said.

Trump first revealed Sunday that military dogs chased al-Baghdadi down a dark underground tunnel before the terrorist leader detonated a suicide vest.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, along with Milley, held the briefing Monday to discuss details of the raid, saying no U.S. troops were killed in the operation. The officials also confirmed that videos and photos of the raid exist.

“We do have videos, photos,” Milley said. “We’re not prepared at this time to release those. They’re going through a declassification process.” Both Trump and the officials indicated Monday that footage could be released at some stage.

Milley also said service members obtained certain “material” during the raid, but said, “I don’t want to say exactly what or how much.” Further, he confirmed that two adult men were captured alive from the compound and have been taken to a “secure facility.”

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that the disposal of al-Baghdadi’s remains “is complete and was handled appropriately.”

A source told Fox News on Monday the remains were buried at sea – the same approach used with Al Qaeda mastermind Usama bin Laden to prevent a grave from becoming a rallying point or shrine for followers.

The death of al-Baghdadi was a milestone in the fight against ISIS, which brutalized swaths of Syria and Iraq and sought to direct a global campaign from a self-declared “caliphate.” A yearslong campaign by American and allied forces led to the recapture of the group’s territorial holding, but its violent ideology has continued to inspire attacks.

“Baghdadi and the thugs who followed him were responsible for some of the most brutal atrocities of our time,” Esper said. “His death marks a devastating blow for the remnants of ISIS who are now deprived of their inspirational leader following the destruction of their physical caliphate earlier this year.”

Fox News’ Alex Pappas, Jennifer Griffin and Catherine Herridge and The Associated Press contributed to this report.