President Trump mocks Green New Deal during CPAC, says 'it's really something Democrats should promote'

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – President Trump threw his support behind the Green New Deal, in a manner of speaking.

Speaking to a packed crowd at CPAC on Saturday afternoon, Trump thrilled his supporters by announcing he was going “off-script” before turning his attention to the proposal pushed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other leading Demcorats.

“New Green Deal or whatever the hell they call it,” Trump said, before mockingly stating his support for it.

“I encourage it. I think it’s really something Democrats should promote. No planes. No energy. When the wind stops blowing, that’s the end of your electric.”

Continuing to mock wind power, he acted out a scene of a man looking up at the sky. “Darling, is the wind blowing today? I’d like to watch television, darling,” he joked.

The comments came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to commit to holding a vote on the Green New Deal touted by progressive lawmakers, saying Congress needs something that is “evidence-based.”

The sprawling Green New Deal proposal was recently put forward by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

The package is focused on income inequality and climate change, calling for a complete transition to clean, renewable energy — but also including a host of far-reaching economic programs including guaranteed jobs.

But while the plan has been embraced by numerous 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have raised questions about its multi-trillion-dollar price tag and the sheer logistics of implementing it.

“I can’t say we’re going to take that and pass it because we have to go through our checks and balances of it with our committee chairs and the rest,” Pelosi, D-Calif., told Roll Call when asked about the Green New Deal, once again sounding a note of caution about the plan.

Pelosi said that House Democrats and committee leaders would be more keen on crafting actual legislation to combat climate change and other issues incorporated in the Green New Deal, rather than the resolution—which in its current form, is nonbinding.