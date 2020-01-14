President Trump, Melania Trump cheered by crowd at LSU-Clemson national championship game

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump received a warm reception at Monday night’s national championship football game between Louisiana State University (LSU) and Clemson University.

The Trumps walked onto the field before the championship match at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans as their images appeared on the big boards in the arena before the National Anthem, causing the attendees to go wild.

Loud chants of “U-S-A” were heard throughout the stadium.

ALEC BALDWIN BLASTS TRUMP SUPPORTERS, SAYING THEY’VE CAUSED ‘COLOSSAL DESTRUCTION’ TO AMERICA

This marks President Trump’s second LSU game.

He attended a November match between the university’s Tigers and the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s presence at sporting events made several headlines last year.

Many people in the crowd booed him at Game 5 of the World Series between the Nationals and the Houston Astros in Washington, D.C., last October. He also got a mixed reception at a UFC match in New York City in early November.