President Trump marks Halloween at the White House

October 28, 2018 KID News Politics
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeting a baby in a superhero costume as they hand out candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeting a baby in a superhero costume as they hand out candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are marking Halloween at the White House by handing out candy to kids at a festive event on the South Lawn.

The couple appeared Sunday at the Halloween event, passing out White House Hershey bars and Twizzlers to children dressed as superheroes, astronauts and princesses. The South Portico was decorated with pumpkins, hay bales and cornstalks, as a military band played spooky music.

Two girls posing for a photograph with the decorated South Portico of the White House on Sunday.

Two girls posing for a photograph with the decorated South Portico of the White House on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump and the first lady were not dressed up, but smiled, chatted and posed for photos with the kids as they distributed treats from wicker baskets.

Parents taking photographs of their children in Halloween costumes, as mist from a fog machine rose around them, during a trick-or-treat event with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House.

Parents taking photographs of their children in Halloween costumes, as mist from a fog machine rose around them, during a trick-or-treat event with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

‘HALLOWEEN’ HELPS BREAK OCTOBER BOX OFFICE RECORD

The White House said the event was attended by military families and local children.

A space suit from NASA on display among the decorations on the South Portico of the White House decorated for Halloween.

A space suit from NASA on display among the decorations on the South Portico of the White House decorated for Halloween. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump made no remarks at the event, which came a day after a massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue.