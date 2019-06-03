President Trump is 'interfering in British politics,' risks 'going off script' and worsening crises: NBC's Chuck Todd

President Trump‘s state visit to the United Kingdom has the potential to interfere with British politics at a time when the country is particularly divided, according to NBC’s Chuck Todd.

During an appearance on “Sunday Today,” Todd discussed concerns voiced by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who tweeted that “President Trump’s attempt to decide who will be Britain’s next PM is an entirely unacceptable interference in our democracy.”

Trump has publicly voiced his support for Boris Johnson, a leading candidate in consideration to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month amid the continued inability to reach a solution regarding the country’s plans to leave the European Union.

“I think the risk here is the President going off script and impacting the current political crisis in that country,” Todd said on Sunday. “That is an uncomfortable place to be normally, but this President loves being in a position like that.

“Every other president is briefed and told don’t weigh in on another country’s political debate,” Todd said. “But that’s not Donald Trump. He’s going to, shall we say, interfere in another country’s election,” he continued.

Todd also tied the possibility of the president’s interference with the British political strife to Russian hacking that impacted Trump’s own election in 2016.

“The president is interfering in British politics so we know that he really probably doesn’t care about foreign interference,” Todd continued.

Trump did not shy away from commenting on British politics in the hours before he arrived in the United Kingdom, tweeting out an attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me……,” Trump tweeted.

“….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!”

Bill de Blasio is 6’5. Khan is 5’6.

Khan recently said Trump was not in the “same class” as his predecessors. Prior to Trump’s visit, Khan wrote a column titled, “It’s un-British to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump.”

Khan pointed out Trump’s most controversial policy initiatives and likened them to the actions of European dictators of the 1930s and 40s.

“Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat,” Khan wrote. “The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than seventy years.”