President Trump holds Mississippi campaign rally

President Trump is set to speak at a campaign rally in Mississippi Tuesday night in support of GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who’s fighting to retain her seat.

The Republican lawmaker, who is up against multiple opponents in the Nov. 6 special election, was tapped earlier this year to temporarily fill the seat following Sen. Thad Cochran’s retirement. Hyde-Smith told Fox News that her campaign message will not change, despite the competition.

“I’ve been on the ballot five times. I’ve been a conservative my entire life. And I’ve ran state-wide two times and so, you know our strategy is just basically compounding the message we’ve always put out there,” she said. “I share the conservative values of all the Mississippians, or most of the Mississippians there. We’re running on our record. We’re running on the fact that Gov. Phil Bryant made me as the choice for the appointment. And then it’s really nice to have the president side-by-side in this campaign.”

Trump’s visit to Mississippi follows an earlier stop in Philadelphia in Tuesday, where he delivered a speech to the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention.

He told the crowd that the country was having “a manufacturing renaissance” and that his economic policies would equate to more jobs.

