President Trump causes uproar online for donning Winston Churchill hat during interview

President Trump briefly wore a hat resembling the ones favored by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and the reactions online were quick and ruthless.

The hat was given to the president by Piers Morgan while the two spoke Wednesday on a segment of “Good Morning Britain,” though Trump only donned it briefly before declaring that it looked better on Churchill. The hat was an apt gift given that the interview took place in the Churchill war rooms, where the prime minister made crucial decisions during World War II.

Before giving the gift to Trump, Morgan explained that the hat is made by Locke & Co. hatters, and revealed that the show had it monogrammed with the 45th president’s initials.

Trump joked about the importance of his hair to his presidency, a topic which also made headlines this week when Trump visited a church in Virginia sporting a new look.

Eventually, however, Trump put on the hat for a brief moment — which prompted users on social media to chime in.

And boy, did they ever.

One Twitter user modified a famous speech by Winston Churchill to poke fun at President Trump’s bone spurs, which prevented him from being drafted in the Vietnam War.

“We shall fight them on the beaches. We shall fight them on the landing grounds. When I say ‘we’, I mean you, as I’ve got a doctor’s note. Bone spurs, you see. The greatest bone spurs ever,” the tweet read.

Another user poked fun at Trump’s “obvious indifference” to the hat, and the fact that the president claimed it was too big when he put it on.

Trump closed out his visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a memorial ceremony for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which was attended by Queen Elizabeth II and 75 other world leaders including Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.